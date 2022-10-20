Toddler with muscle condition stands on own for first time as proud mother looks on

A mother captured the heartwarming moment her toddler, who has a muscle condition, stood by herself unaided.

Jessica Quarello documented two-year-old Adeline standing on her own as sister Charlee, 5, watched on, in a TikTok video.

The content creator explained that the moment was “huge” as Adeline has Down’s syndrome and hypotonia, with the latter creating low muscle tone.

“The reaction was unbelievable... Walking was a huge milestone for Adeline due to her diagnosis of hypotonia which is common for individuals with Down syndrome,” Quarello said.

