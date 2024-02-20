TikToker sparks reclining seat debate after passenger ‘shoves’ her

A TikTok user sparked a debate about flight etiquette after claiming a fellow passenger “shoved her” for reclining her seat on a 10-hour flight.

Taylor Futch, 26, from Ocala, Florida, asked her followers “What do I do?” in response to the irritated passenger, prompting some divided responses.

While one commenter said: “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should,” others were on Futch’s side.

“I I paid for a seat that reclines [I’m going to] recline it...And if the person behind you recline theirs also…they have the same amount of room,” another replied.