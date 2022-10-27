TikToker leaves laptop in Starbucks at 'safest country in the world' in experiment

A TikToker left his laptop for an hour in a Singapore branch of Starbucks in an experiment to test the “safest country in the world.”

Footage shows Uptin Saiidi leaving his device in the coffee shop while he wanders elsewhere trying to find lunch.

Singapore has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, with Singapore Police Force recording no confrontational crimes - such as theft, robbery, and housebreaking - for 250 days in 2021.

“Honesty and fairness is a big part of the culture here,” Saiidi said.

