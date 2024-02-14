Toddler’s adorable New Jersey accent sends TikTok wild

A toddler's New Jersey accent has made her into a viral TikTok star.

Two-year-old Giavanna, known as Gia, appears in videos with her aunt Elaina Christina.

Her distinctive twang has garnered over 20 million views on a video of her saying words such as "chocolate" and "coffee".

"She’s in the same environment as us, but you don’t think that a baby would have an accent, you know?” Christina told Fox News.

Gia's accent has delighted her followers, with one commenting: "She's a Joursey Gurl."