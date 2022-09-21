‘Like a scene from Titanic’: Cruise-goer wakes to find ship flooding

A woman filmed the moment she woke during her Caribbean cruise to find the ship was filling with water, describing it as being “like a scene from Titanic.”

Adrienne Walk was on a cruise with her sister and two of her friends when she was woken up by the sound of dripping water, and upon investigation, found the ship’s hallways pooling with water.

Panicked, the 34-year-old mum initially feared the ship was sinking - but was later relieved to be told the water was from a burst pipe.

This video shows the early morning scene.

