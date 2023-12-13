Toilet fills woman’s apartment with mystery foam

A California apartment tenant was shocked after her toilet flooded her apartment with a mystery foam.

The TikToker posted a video of the mountain of froth, gaining almost six million views, on 18 November.

She pans across her bathroom filling with suds, turning it into a giant bubble bath.

While the problem was fixed, the cause was never deduced, leaving Ayoka and thousands of commenters perplexed.

“The toilet…belched?! And my bathroom filled with foam!” she wrote in the caption of the TikTok.