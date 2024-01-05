Huge tuna weighing 520lbs sells for extortionate price at Tokyo fish market

A huge tuna has sold for an extortionate price at an annual New Year’s auction at Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo.

At the exciting auction, the highest-priced bluefin tuna was from Oma, located in Japan’s Aomori Prefecture, and was sold for 114.24 million yen (over £620,000).

Weighing 238kg (almost 525lbs), the selling price for this year’s tuna was more than three times compared to last year.

The winning bidder was Akifumi Sakagami, executive chef at a sushi restaurant.

He said he was hoping to lighten up the new year after the tragic series of earthquakes in Japan.