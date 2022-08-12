Vlogging pilot films world’s shortest passenger flight between Scottish islands

A vlogging pilot has captured his journey on the world’s shortest passenger flight in a video clip lasting under two minutes.

Noel Philips recorded his 1.7 mile trip as he flew between the islands of Papa Westray and Westray in the Scottish archipelago of Orkneyt.

Philips says he is “not surprised” that there are not many passengers on the route, which “ranks as one of the most expensive flights that you can take on a per mile basis” at £17 per ticket.

The entire trip takes just over one minute.

