Relationship expert reveals quickest way couples can regain trust after cheating

A relationship expert has revealed what she believes to be the fastest way to rebuild trust in a relationship after an affair.

Clinical psychologist Dr Kathy Nickerson says the best way to rebuild your partner’s trust after cheating is to be “completely transparent.”

To achieve this, the one who strayed should hand over their emails, passwords, text messages and GPS locations to prove they have nothing to hide, according to Dr Nickerson.

She also advised that the person who has been cheated on should “have compassion” for their partner.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.