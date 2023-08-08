Daredevil grandfather, 78, enjoys first ever trip down a waterslide

A fearless grandfather in his late 70s is refusing to give in to old age – sharing a hilarious video of himself plunging down a water slide at a popular holiday spot.

Fun-loving Bob Carter, a former sales representative from Sleaford, Lincolnshire, wants to show that life doesn’t have to slow down after retirement.

The 78-year-old daredevil has bagged himself the title of “First Time Senior Slider” after winning a competition hosted by TUI UK.

His prize was a trip to Turkey to have the experience of a lifetime at the Ali Bey Club Splashworld resort - including jetting down a winding slide on an inflatable ring.