Bear who got ‘high’ from hallucinogenic honey returned safely to the wild in Turkey

A bear who was found in an apparently "high" state after eating excessive amounts of hallucinogenic honey has been treated by vets and returned safely to the wild.

The animal was found in a disoriented state in Turkey after it ate honey made from the nectar of rhododendron, sometimes referred to as "mad honey" due to its intoxicating effects.

Footage shared by the Turkish agriculture and forestry minister shows the animal running into a wooded after it was released.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.