Rare turtle hatches at zoo after no sightings in wild for ‘ten years’

A rare species of turtle which is extinct in the wild has hatched at a zoo in Kansas.

The McCord’s box turtle was born at Sedgwick County Zoo, staff announced last Friday (13 October).

“This successful hatching is not only a first for our Zoo, but an important milestone for conservation as this species is extinct in the wild,” zoo staff said of the reptile’s arrival in a Facebook post.

Social media users were delighted at the birth, with one commenting on the “great news.”

“Thank you for the zoo’s commitment to conserving this animal,” another user added.