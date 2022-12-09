Elon Musk loses world's richest man title

Elon Musk briefly lost the title of world’s richest man on Wednesday, 7 December, according to Forbes.

The publication reported that Bernard Arnault, CEO of Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH (LVMH.PA), and his family briefly took the top spot, but went back down to number two with a personal wealth of $185.3bn.

The Tesla and Twitter CEO has a net worth of $185.7bn.

Musk’s car company has lost almost half of its market value since he bid for the social media site back in April.

Sign up for our newsletters.