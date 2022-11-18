Mastodon: What is Twitter’s rival and how does it work?

Twitter is witnessing a mass exodus of both employees and users in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover, sending some into the arms of its rival.

Mastodon describes itself as “social networking that’s not for sale,” a possible dig at Musk’s $44b purchase of Twitter, and as being “radically different.”

However, some users have found the “decentralised” alternative platform to be confusing and not as intuitive to use as Twitter.

While it looks similar to its competitor, Mastodon says feeds are not influenced by an algorithm and show posts in chronological order.

