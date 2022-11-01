Elon Musk’s Twitter: Which celebrities have announced they’re leaving the platform?

Celebrities have already started announcing their departure from Twitter after Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media platform.

Among them is Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, who tweeted: “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye”.

Singer Toni Braxton tweeted that she is “shocked and appalled” by what she has seen on the platform since the acquisition, adding it’s “no longer a safe space for myself, my songs and other POC.”

This video outlines which celebs have posted their last tweet - for now.

