Tyson Fury has shared a video of himself enjoying his “favourite meal,” turkey dinosaurs and chips, as he celebrated the beginnig of his retirement.

“Welcome to retirement, Paris. Turkey dinosaurs and chips, one of my favourite meals in the world. Get up there my boy,” the boxer can be heard saying in his clip.

Fury, who still holds the WBC world heavyweight title, announced his retirement on his 34th birthday.

The 34-year-old athlete has previously made some U-turns regarding his future in the sport.

