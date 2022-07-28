A Ukrainian man performed at a sold out Coldplay gig in Poland after being approached by frontman Chris Martin while busking on the streets of Warsaw.

Romario Punch, 26, was recently busking near the Vistula River in Poland’s capital when he was approached by the Coldplay singer.

The singer sported a Ukrainian flag when Martin invited him to perform at their show at the PGE Narodowy stadium the following day.

Romario fled his hometown of Chernihiv, Ukraine, at the start of this year and has since settled in Warsaw with his wife Olexandra.

