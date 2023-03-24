King Charles says he is determined to visit Ukraine before he ‘gets too old’

King Charles III admired artwork by 16-year-old Ukrainian Sofia Franchuk during a visit to open the global headquarters of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which has invested heavily in Ukraine.

Hundreds of Ukrainian children have begun painting as part of the Kids and Art for Ukraine project, which provides humanitarian and educational support, and its organisers put on a display of some of their work for the King.

During his visit, Charles received a rapturous welcome from staff and spoke of his desire to visit Ukraine before he gets “too old”.

