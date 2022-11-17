Princess Kate comforts weeping Ukrainian mother at centre for displaced families

The Princess of Wales comforted a weeping Ukrainian mother as she visited a support centre for displaced families on Thursday.

Kate was heard saying “I wish we could do more” as she sat down at the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre to meet those who have fled the war.

She also paid tribute to the “bravery” of the displaced families as they described their experiences and the support they have received from the Berkshire organisation.

“Having a charity centre like this is a lifeline,” she told those in attendance.

