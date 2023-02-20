King Charles praises Ukraine’s ‘amazing’ raw recruits during visit to training site

King Charles III has praised Ukraine’s “amazing” raw recruits, who are being taught the basics of combat in just five weeks by the UK and international forces.

The monarch watched as they were put through their paces learning trench warfare – famously used by First World War troops – which has become a factor of the conflict in Ukraine.

Charles told one of their senior officers when he first arrived: “You are amazing, I don’t know how you do it. I am full of admiration.”

