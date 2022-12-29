Student’s hair and eyelashes completely freeze in sub-zero temperatures in Montana

A woman’s eyelashes and hair were completely frozen solid during storm Elliott.

Emily Davis shared a video of the impact of spending 45 minutes outside in sub-zero temperatures.

The student was cross-country skiing in her hometown of Bozeman, Montana, when her hair and eyelashes became frozen.

She filmed the video as storm Elliott pummeled the state with snow and low temperatures on 21 December.

“This is my non-toxic make-up routine... look at these lashes, honestly, never felt prettier,” Emily joked.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.