Dozens of elk bring traffic to standstill crossing highway in Utah
Dozens of wild elk crossing a highway in Utah brought traffic to a complete standstill.
This video shows the scene on the I-80 in Salt Lake City as the animals made their way across the lanes.
They can be seen jumping over the central reservation and far side barrier to reach the grass on the opposite side.
The Utah Department of Transportation shared the clip, urging drivers to avoid the area until the coast was clear.
