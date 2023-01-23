Loose moose filmed wandering through Utah cemetery

A loose moose was caught on video wandering through a cemetery in Utah.

Footage published on Twitter by Centerville City officials shows the towering animal walking through the snowy graveyard.

Officers from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) responded to the scene and confirmed that the moose rain out of the area.

"Fortunately, with the help of the Centerville Police Department we were able to herd it farther up the canyon to more suitable habitat," the DWR said.

