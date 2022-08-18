Seal roams through Australian farmers field 20 miles from sea

A seal was spotted wandering through a cow paddock several miles from the sea in Victoria, Australia.

Footage captured by Karli McGee shows the mammal shuffling through the grass in Simpson, around 20 miles (32km) inland from the coast.

A group of cows can be seen nearby as the seal makes its way through the field.

“We had an unexpected visitor. Cows weren’t sure what to think,” Ms McGee said.

A young seal pup in South Australia was recently found in a similar situation, though it was much closer to the sea.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.