Adorable moment young girl reunited with cat that was missing for year

A young girl was brought to tears as she was reunited with her beloved cat who had been missing for almost an entire year.

Lilly-Mae Purssey, 7, had no idea her pet Freddie would be waiting for her when she returned home from school.

Standing in her home in Havant, Hampshire, Lilly covered her eyes before removing her hand to see her five-year-old cat sitting on the sofa once more.

Open-mouthed in shock, Lilly darted over to Freddie before picking him up for a cuddle and bursting into tears.

