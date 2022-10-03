Orcas attack pair of humpback whales off Washington coast

Footage captures the moment a pod of orcas terrorise a pair of humpback whales in a deep sea battle off the coast of Washington.

In a video shared by the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA), the killer whales can be seen circling their prey.

Witnesses say the encounter lasted for nearly three hours and in that time, the whales continuously breached the surface of the water, “omitting loud vocalizations”.

They eventually “disappeared into the fog”.

It’s believed this kind of behaviour from the orcas is normal and they were most likely hunting for food.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.