Police officer has close call with elk after trying to free its trapped antler

A police officer in Tacoma, Washington, had a close call with an elk after the animal’s antler had become entangled.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department receive a call for an injured animal, and attended the scene where they discovered the mammal stuck in the rope of a tree swing.

Footage shows the distressed elk attempting to free itself while a police officer tries to cut the rope.

The officer falls over after the elk moves quickly towards him.

Police eventually were able to cut the rope and the elk fled into woodland.