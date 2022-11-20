An original bottle of Del Boy’s “Peckham Spring” water from Only Fools and Horses is expected to sell for thousands of pounds as it goes up for auction.

The prop - one of 200 made by production during filming of the show - is signed by Del Boy himself, Sir David Jason.

In the show, Del Boy bottled up water from the tap in his flat to sell it as mineral water “from an ancient and natural source.”

The bottle will be sold on 2 December at East Bristol Auctions.

Sign up for our newsletters.