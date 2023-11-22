Wayne Rooney ‘couldn’t be bothered’ to meet rap icon at Glastonbury, Coleen reveals

Wayne Rooney “couldn’t be bothered” to meet a rap legend at Glastonbury in 2011, wife Coleen has revealed.

The football icon, who was starring for Manchester United at the time, refused to meet Jay-Z because he was “hungover”.

“Wayne was a bit delicate and wasn’t in any mood to be walking over to the main stage at this point,” Coleen recalled in an interview with BBC Radio 2, saying she instead went backstage with “the girls”.

“We were in a seated area and Jay-Z comes over and he says, ‘Nice to meet you, where’s your husband?’

“So I got on the phone and I was like ‘You need to get over here now’ and he went ‘I can’t be bothered.’”