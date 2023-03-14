Lucky dog rescued after falling onto thin ice

A lucky dog in Michigan was rescued after finding itself quite literally on thin ice after a fall.

The pup fell at least 10 feet into a frozen water filtration pond and became stranded and distressed.

Locals soon heard the dog's cries and called for backup to get it back on solid ground.

This video shows firefighters lowering a ladder into the water to coax the animal to safety and carry it back up to ground level.

There were no signs of injury when the dog was checked out after the rescue.

