Adorable otter family 'skate' across frozen lake

A heartwarming moment was caught on camera as a mother otter and her three cubs were seen “skating” across a frozen lake.

This footage was captured by wildlife photographer Tony Marshall who spent weeks following the adorable family in Oakham.

They were making their way across a rock-solid lake in Rutland Water Nature Reserve as temperatures dipped to -3 degrees Celsius.

“As a photographer, you are always trying to get the shots no one else is able to, and I haven’t seen many able to get photos like this,” he said.

