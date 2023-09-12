Lightning strikes water off New York City in dramatic footage from Coast Guard

A US Coast Guard vessel had a close call when lightning struck water as it was sailing into New York City on Sunday, 10 September.

Footage posted online from US Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay shows the lightning bolt hitting the water as the boat approaches the city.

“All crews moved into the enclosed bridges and ensured to avoid contact with any conductive material while we quickly made way to a safe moorage,” the Coast Guard station wrote.

“This video showcases why it is important to maintain situational and environmental awareness and take action to reduce risks.”