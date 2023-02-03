Nashville resident tumbles down icy stairs during cold snap

The moment a Nashville man slipped while stepping down from his icy front porch was caught on camera.

This Ring doorbell footage shows James Fryman tumbling down his stairs while trying to take out his trash.

“It’s icy out there. Don’t be like me - be careful,” he said in his tweet sharing the video.

He can be heard groaning in the clip as he walks off the impact.

Tennessee has been hit with a cold snap that has brought freezing rain, sleet, and snow to the area.

