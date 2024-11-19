An adorable pair of foxes were filmed playing in the snow surrounding the University of Oxford’s historic Magdalen College building on Tuesday, 19 November.

The magical scene, filmed by PhD student Eleonora Svanberg, played out as parts of the UK were hit by a cold snap.

Schools were closed, trains were cancelled and road delays were seen as the Met Office issued three yellow warnings for snow and ice in the North, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Drivers were advised that vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.