Video: Snow and ice blankets UK as travellers warned of widespread disruption

November's snowy "first taste of winter" caused travel chaos on Tuesday, 19 November, as parts of the UK were issued weather warnings in the cold snap.

Schools were closed, trains were cancelled and road delays were seen as the Met Office issued three yellow warnings for snow and ice in the North, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Drivers were advised that vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.

The Met Office said 5-10cm of snow would prove disruptive in England, with Derbyshire being the area most likely to be affected.