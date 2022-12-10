Ducks waddle over frozen Birmingham lake as UK freezes

Snow and ice has coated the streets of Britain as a cold snap washes over the UK on Saturday, 10 December.

This video shows a group of ducks precariously waddling over a frozen lake in Birmingham’s Sutton Park.

The Met Office issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for western parts of England and Scotland.

London is forecast to see temperatures of minus 2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, 10 December.

