Bear cub 'adjusts' camera, captures some 'pretty good' wildlife shots

An adorable bear cup was filmed “adjusting” a wildlife camera which ended up capturing some pretty decent shots.

The camera was set up by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, and were delighted with the results of the little cub’s fumble.

They said it “did a much better job than most of its comrades” when it comes to adjusting trail cameras.

Wolves, wild cats, and otters were filmed in their natural habitat by the camera.

A few weeks later the cub even came back to check on his camera, the team said.

