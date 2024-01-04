Will Smith surprises student who cycled across seven countries to attend university

Will Smith sent his support in a surprise video call to a Guinean student who cycled across Africa to study at a top university.

Mamadou Safaiou Barry made headlines in 2023 with his determination to study Islamic theology at an elite school.

Unable to afford a flight to Egpyt from Guinea, he drew a map of Africa in his notebook and set off on a second-hand mountain bike.

The 25-year-old cycled thousands of kilometres across the continent in the hope of landing a place and finding a way to fund it.

Four months and seven countries later, he was handed a full scholarship to Cairo’s Al-Azhar University.

His incredible story caught the attention of Smith, who sat down to chat with Barry in a video call.