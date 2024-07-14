Kate attends Wimbledon final alongside Princess Charlotte

The Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday 14 July with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Kate, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, presented the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz after his win on Centre Court.

Kate and Charlotte were also greeted by British players Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Lily Miyazaki, Lucy Shuker and Flora Johnson as they arrived on the player’s lawn at Wimbledon.

Charlotte gave wheelchair tennis player Shuker a “pinky promise” that she would try the sport alongside her mother.