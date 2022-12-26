Competitors participate in annual Windlesham Boxing Day Pram Race

Competitors take part in the annual Windlesham Boxing Day pram race in Surrey, a charity event which sees runners complete a course through Windlesham Village to raise money for a wide variety of deserving causes in the local community.The competetion is fancy dress, charity event that sees runners complete a course through Windlesham village on Boxing Day.The annual tradition starts at Higham’s Park on Chertsey Road and finishes at The Field of Remembrance. PA