Wolverhampton school sets up makeshift pool after local facilities close down

A primary school in Wolverhampton has gone to the lengths of setting up its own makeshift pool to teach students how to swim after local facilities closed down.

Staff at Bhylls Acre Primary School said they tried and failed to find a place locally for 18 months.

“Since Covid, we’ve noticed that many of our children just haven’t been able to get to swimming pools, so a lot of them were non-swimmers ... I’m pleased to say that’s no longer the case,” headteacher Jane Woodall said.

This footage shows pupils enjoying their very own temporary pool.

