Woman climbs 24-metre electricity pole after row with partner

A woman climbed a 24-metre electricity pole following a row with her partner.

The footage, which was filmed in Gorakhpur, India, was filmed on 3 April and went viral after it was shared on social media.

Visuals show the woman after she climbed up on the electricity pole.

According to reports, the married woman had fallen in love with another man and decided to ask her husband if he could stay over in their house.

Police attended the scene and the woman was taken to safety.