Police in Scotland rushed to help a woman when screams were heard coming from her house, only to discover the 30-year-old inside was screaming at a spider.

Two police vans and five officers arrived at Hollie Hunter’s house on Monday evening in Livingston, having been called by a neighbour.

Once on the scene, they discovered that the intruder was in fact not a person, but a spider instead.

Ms Hunter told Edinburgh Evening News that she had come across a spider “the size of the palm of [her] hand” and was waiting for her stepfather to arrive to help her remove it when police turned up at her door.