Woman sings and recites 50 US states while undergoing brain surgery on tumour

A woman undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumour sang the 50 American states, incredible footage shows.

Jayden Zientara, had an operation to remove an astrocytoma tumour the size of her fist at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was woken up just before surgery ended so doctors could test her brain functions.

The 24-year-old, who works in nursing at the same hospital, suggested to her speech pathologist that she sang the “Fifty Nifty” state song.

The surgery took 12 hours and doctors removed around 85 per cent of the tumour.