A group of England fans attending the World Cup 2022 dined at a Qatari millionaire’s mansion after he spotted one of them wearing a Premier League shirt.

Jassa Dehal, 47, was wearing a Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt when he struck up a conversation with the owner, Omar, at their hotel the night before.

After exchanging numbers, Dehal and his friends had a car sent to take them to the mansion the next day, where they were treated to lunch and stayed to watch Japan vs Germany.

“It was just a surreal experience,” Dehal said.

