England fan finds ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar

An England football fan who set out to explore "hidden Qatar" found abandoned apartment blocks where workers who built stadiums for the World Cup 2022 allegedly lived.

Rob Dawley, 21, was first met with "no entry" signs upon discovering the apartments in Mesaieed, but was given a tour by security guards as they said the accommodation was being demolished soon.

Footage shows bare kitchens, living rooms, and bathrooms in the flats, some of which had balconies.

Dawley said security told him that migrant workers had stayed in the apartments.

