Family of five travel around world in single-engine airplane

A family of five have embarked on a 14-month long round-the-world holiday of a lifetime in their own single-engine plane.

The Porter family from Vancouver, Canada, set off in June and have already travelled to the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, US Virgin Islands and Argentina.

Dad Ian, 59, mum Michelle, 58, and children, Samantha, 21, Sydney, 18, and Christopher, 15, have all given up their jobs to go on the adventure.

“To do this as a family, I mean, how cool is that,” Christopher said.

