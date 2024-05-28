Fishermen discover ‘world’s smallest island’ in middle of ocean

Fishermen found what they claimed to be the "world's smallest island" measuring two by two metres.

Ari Martia Affandi says he set off from Meulaboh, Indonesia, on 14 May.

He filmed the boat pulling alongside a grassy square in Indian Ocean.

The crew can be heard laughing as they floated past the tiny patch of land in the middle of the water.

Of the spectacle, Affandi said: "There was only enough space for one little lizard on there.

“We had set off from Meulaboh and must have been at least seven miles offshore when we found it. There was nothing else in sight on the surface.”