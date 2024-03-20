Experts say this sleep position wreaks havoc on your health

People who sleep on their stomachs may be wreaking havoc on their health, according to experts.

Those who get shut-eye on their front are more prone to health issues such as lower back pain, Dr Tony Nalda from the Scoliosis Reduction Center explained to The Mirror.

“If you already have neck and back problems, sleeping in this position is almost guaranteed to make them worse,” he said.

“By pressing on your chest, you make it harder for blood to circulate.

“Over time, this increases the risk of cardio issues, especially if you already have problems. If you struggle to breathe deeply, it can lead to higher blood pressure."