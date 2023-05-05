Meet Sherry Vaswani, founder of Xalient, who is fighting cybercrime

Sherry Vaswani founded cyber security company Xalient in 2015, in response to the increasingly inventive methods being used by cyber criminals to exploit the hybrid way of working.

Since founding Xalient, her company has broadened its reach - now operating across the US as well as the UK and Europe.

Recently, Sherry visited The Independent studio to talk through the importance of speed, innovation and customer service in the cybersecurity industry and how Xalient is prominent in tackling the growing rate of cyber crimes.